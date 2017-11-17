Student Involvement Center discussions begin

Three campus organizations will meet to discuss new improvements to the Student Involvement Center on Nov. 14.

The Student Government Association, Student Activities Board and Residence Hall Association will have a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 14 to plan improvements for the Student Involvement Center to make it more inviting and beneficial for students.

All three organizations have an individual office inside the SIC along with other organizations that utilize the center for meetings and resources the center provides. Last year, SAB claimed the last office inside the center and Jenny Butler, assistant director of Campus Life said, “It is time for something new.”

At the meeting, the three organizations will discuss improvement strategies and ideas for the center. The budget for the improvement projects will also be discussed and each organization will share the amount of money it is willing to invest in the project.

Matthew Smith, an agriculture business major from Hermitage and president of SGA, said, “We want the SIC to be a place where students can come and hangout during their off times and interact with members of these organizations.”

Improvements like new décor, new furniture, more effective work places and a fun environment are ideas for the future SIC. Jayson Simmons, an emergency management major from Little Rock, said, “We hope to buy artwork from students in the Norman Arts Center to help decorate and advocate for the arts on campus.”

SGA, SAB and RHA want to not only improve the look of the SIC, but get the word out about the many resources offered by the SIC.

“Each organization can advertise better for the resources the student involvement center offers like printing banners, making buttons, checking out tables and chairs, etc.,” Abbie Moore, an accounting major from Greenwood and SGA Secretary, said. “I think the new Tech Green and Gold Fridays can also help promote the resources of provided in the SIC.”

The Student Involvement Center is located in Doc Bryan Room 171 and students can stop by any time for find out more information.