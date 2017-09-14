Spikefest begins tonight, Suns look to remain dominant

The Holiday Inn Express Spikefest starts Thursday, at 6 p.m., in Tucker Coliseum. The Arkansas Tech Golden Suns will open the contest against the Central Missouri Mules. The Golden Suns will continue play through the weekend against the St. Edward’s Hilltoppers, Christian Brothers Buccaneers and Alabama-Huntsville Chargers.

The Golden Suns are coming off a perfect weekend at the Towneplace Suites Invitational, where they went undefeated, winning 3-0 against the Chadron State Eagles, the Maryville Saints and the Missouri Southern Lions.

The perfect weekend continued the Golden Suns unblemished start to the 2017 season.

Leading the charge for the Golden Suns were Amanda Milnick, from Tahlequah, Oklahoma, whose performance earned her a second consecutive Great American Conference Setter of the Week.

Milnick recorded a season-high 41 assists, along with six kills and six digs in the contest against the Lions.

Hunter Eshnaur, from Russellville, joined her teammate Milnick in the accolades, earning GAC Offensive Player of the Week for the sixth time in her career.

Eshnaur tallied 47 total kills for the weekend series, including an 11-kill performance against the Eagles.

The 9-0 start to the season is the best for the Golden Suns since 2008, when they started 16-0.

The Golden Suns continue to be unbeatable in third sets, and a combined 16-2 in both of the first two sets.

The Golden Suns currently sit atop the GAC standings, tied with the Harding Bisons for first place, both teams 9-0.

The fast start to the season for the Golden Suns has put them atop the GAC in most statistical categories, including hitting percentage, opponent hitting percentage, assists and kills.