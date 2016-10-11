SPECTRUM changes tactic for National Coming Out Day

Elexis Harper By

In years past, an on campus organization has hosted discussions around national Coming Out Day. This year, SPECTRUM, an advocacy group for members of the LGBTQ community at Arkansas Tech, is taking steps to increase attendance by presenting a storytelling documentary titled “Coming Out Collaboratively,” featuring Tech students and their coming out stories.

The presentation will be held in Young Ballroom on Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m. The documentary will be shown first, showcasing six different students and their personal journeys. Once the documentary is over, students may ask the video participants questions in a panel-type discussion. Attendees are encouraged, but not required, to bring as many questions as they can about the LGBTQ community as a whole, as well as personal questions for the video participants.

Those who do not feel comfortable asking questions in front of the crowd are encouraged to speak to the video participants after the event, said Caleb Eubanks, vice president of SPECTRUM.

This event was modified to reach out to a larger audience and bring about a better understanding of the LGBTQ community. To assist that, the event is a Global Focus On Track event. When asked what Eubanks wanted students to know about the event, he said, “know that it is a safe space and a non-judgmental atmosphere.”

Each story is a real life experience, so Eubanks asks students to “listen and respect the stories that are being told.”

