Sex on the Lawn 2017

March 18, 2017 Ricci Logan

The third annual 'Sex on the Lawn', an all-inclusive sex education event whose goal is to provide knowledge about practicing safe sex for everyone
Danny Harris, state outreach prevention co-ordinatorn from Little Rock, educates people about HIV.
Many signs were on display during the ‘Sex on the Lawn’ event, this sign explains asexuality with information blubs and FAQs
One of the signs on display explaining what are gender roles
Loida Mundo from Russellville educates people about sex and disabilities.