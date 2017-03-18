Sex on the Lawn 2017 March 18, 2017 Ricci Logan Uncategorized 0 The third annual 'Sex on the Lawn', an all-inclusive sex education event whose goal is to provide knowledge about practicing safe sex for everyone Danny Harris, state outreach prevention co-ordinatorn from Little Rock, educates people about HIV. Many signs were on display during the ‘Sex on the Lawn’ event, this sign explains asexuality with information blubs and FAQs One of the signs on display explaining what are gender roles Loida Mundo from Russellville educates people about sex and disabilities. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)