A first-time fundraiser, “Serving Up Love for Foster Care,” will give students and faculty the chance to stretch their tennis legs and help foster children this Saturday at Burns Park in North Little Rock.

The fundraiser was created by Tiffany Webster, public relations major from Conway, who is partnering with Project Zero and The CALL of Pulaski County to spread awareness about children in foster care.

According to The CALL’s website, there are about 4,500 children in foster care in Arkansas right now. Webster said that she has a “big heart” for foster kids and encourages everyone who can to come out and support them.

“They’re coming out here and they’re playing tennis, but they’re doing more than that,” Webster said about the event. “They’re helping a child find a home. They’re helping a child get the therapy they need. They’re helping them in so many other ways than just playing tennis.”

Another person who played a part in planning the fundraiser was Amanda McDaniels, manager of the enterprise project management office for Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

The two met for the first time recently when McDaniels heard of the event through a mutual friend who put the two of them in contact. McDaniels contacted Webster and offered to lend her expertise in event and project planning to the fundraiser. She was also able to help reach out to more sponsors.

“I have a lot of friends who own their own business,” McDaniels said. “I made a lot of phone calls, texts, emails, all those things to all of my good friends and asked if they wanted to donate prizes to the event.”

The list of sponsors, brought in by both Webster and McDaniels, includes businesses and organizations such as Tyson Foods, Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield and the United States Tennis Association in Arkansas.

“This is the kind of event that there’s so many different things for all kinds of people here,” McDaniels said. “If you like to play tennis, you can come to the event and have fun. If you want to support Project Zero and The Call, you can come to the event knowing your donation of your ticket that you buy is going to go to a good cause.”

The fundraiser will start at 4 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. Tickets are for sale for $20 and can be purchased on the fundraiser’s Eventbrite page. 100 percent of the proceeds will being going back to help foster children in Arkansas. Food and swag prizes are being provided for free.