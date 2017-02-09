SAB hosts Bingo Night February 9, 2017 Sam Hoisington Uncategorized 0 Student Activity Board hosted a Gold Rush Bingo event Feb. 6 night. Prices included gift cards to area businesses and a bicycle. Aaron Offenbacker, senior information technology major from Benton, plays bingo. Offenbacker went on to win an Apple Watch later in the night. Glen Poole (right) offers bingo cards to and induces laughter in Marilyn Bantilan, graphic design major from Quitman, and Savanna Young, political science major from Cabot. The event was so popular that it left people standing and sitting in various places due to lack of seating. Devin Hannah, health and physical education major from Hot Springs, stands up as the bingo game becomes more intense. Glen Poole, SAB co-president, helps draw bingo numbers.