SAB hosts Bingo Night

February 9, 2017 Sam Hoisington Uncategorized 0

Student Activity Board hosted a Gold Rush Bingo event Feb. 6 night. Prices included gift cards to area businesses and a bicycle.
About Sam Hoisington 49 Articles
Sam Hoisington is the Online Editor for The Arka Tech and is responsible for much of the posting and web design. Please yell at him if something goes wrong with the website.
LinkedIn