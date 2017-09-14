Rose ties history, ATU continues to upset

The Arkansas Tech Wonder Boys move to 2-0 after beating the 23 nationally ranked Henderson State Reddies last weekend, 26-3. The Wonder Boys will take on the Oklahoma Baptist Bisons this Saturday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m. at Thone Stadium.

The Wonder Boys, 2-0 in Great American Conference play, will take on the Bisons, 0-2 in GAC play. The Wonder boys are currently in a three way tie with the Ouachita Baptist Tigers and the Southeastern Oklahoma State Savage Storm for the top spot in the GAC standings. The Bisons are tied for last with the Northwestern Oklahoma State Rangers at 0-2.

The Wonder Boys shined on defense, and the offense fired on all cylinders to help secure the victory. Leading the defensive charge was Cua’ Rose, from McGehee. Rose tied Patrick Pesnell, of the 1999 Wonder Boys, and Paul Thompson, of the 1922 Wonder Boys, for Arkansas Tech’s single-game interception record with three.

Jandt Weary, from Mesquite, Texas, joined Rose with an interception of his own, coming with 4:20 remaining in the second quarter. The Wonder Boys held the Reddies to three points; their only points coming with 2:14 left in the first quarter.

The Wonder Boys recorded three quarterback sacks, which came from Seth Culp, of Temple Texas, Hakeem Enis, from Decatur, Georgia, and Hunter Hudson, from Roland. The Reddies were only able to convert five of their 14 third-down attempts.

The Wonder Boys outgained the Reddies on offense, 388-314 yards, recording 264 of those on the ground. The Wonder Boys also had 24 first downs to the Reddies 16 while converting 5-for-7 in the red zone. This win is the Wonder Boys second straight win over a top25 opponent.