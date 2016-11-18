Ricochet’s live album becomes a favorite

Every now and then I’m a little late in discovering great music. This is definitely a case where I wish it hadn’t taken me so long.

When I was little, there was a song called “Daddy’s Money” that was wildly popular. Every time I listened to the radio that song would come on. About a year ago, I was in Hastings when I came across the first two albums from the band that recorded “Daddy’s Money” — Ricochet.

Since then, I’m surprised I haven’t worn those albums out with as many times as I’ve listened to them. In my opinion, Ricochet is one of the most underrated bands in music history.

My opinion got even stronger after I purchased “The Live Album,” Ricochet’s 2004 release recorded in Las Vegas. I’ve always heard that the band’s live performances were great, and this album proves it.

It opens strong with “Ease My Troubled Mind,” from the debut album. The incredible vocals and guitar playing of front man Heath Wright shine on this album. Most people I know aren’t fans of live albums, but I love them when they’re done well. In this case, I actually like the live versions even better than the studio versions. The quality of the production is top-notch. The band plays one classic after another such as a moving, energetic version of “What Do I Know,” the band’s first hit single. This album also features two covers, the Everly Brothers classic “When Will I Be Loved,” and the Eagles’ “Seven Bridges Road.” With Ricochet, winner of 1997’s “Academy of Country Music Top New Vocal Group,” being known for its harmonies, these songs are a perfect fit.