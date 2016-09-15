Response to Active Shooter Events

A campus-wide training event to teach students, faculty and staff to know how to handle active shooter situations will be held twice at the Doc Bryan Lecture Hall on Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) was first held as a campus-wide training by Public Safety in January.

Heath Whorton, instructor of the training and emergency manager at Tech, said around 500 participants showed up over the course of the sessions, which encouraged them to keep offering them. Most of the audience in January was faculty and staff, and Whorton said he wants to see more students this semester.

The first session of the semester was held on Sept. 9. Whorton said 5060 people participated, and according to the surveys, the ones who came enjoyed it. CRASE training is broken down into three sections. The first section looks to answer the following questions: how do we respond to high stress situations as humans? What goes on in our minds and bodies when we are under high amounts of stress? How can we deal with those things?

The second section presents statistics on active shooters.

And the third section outlines what students, faculty and staff should be doing during an active shooter event and what they should not be doing during an active shooter event. Whorton said that things you shouldn’t do during an active shooter event are just as important as what you should do.

“32 people didn’t have to die at Virginia Tech University,” Whorton said. “The decisions and actions we take and don’t take have the potential to save our lives and those around us. This stuff is important to know.”

