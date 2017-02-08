Putnam County Spelling Bee Opens Thursday

Arkansas Tech University Theatre will present four performances of the musical comedy “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” during the month of February.

Opening night is set for Feb. 9, at the Techionery Theatre, 1502 N. El Paso Ave. in Russellville. The performance will begin at 8 p.m., with subsequent performances at the same time on Feb. 10 and Feb. 11. The production will close with a 2 p.m. matinee on Feb. 12.

Tickets ($12 adults/$8 student or with ATU identification card) will be available at the door and will not be sold in advance.

Dr. Ardith Morris, professor of communication and theatre, will serve as director.

“This ensemble show is like the ‘Island of Misfit Toys’ for spellers,” says Morris. “It is always nice to sing about something fun before spring finally arrives.”

Principal players in the production will include Jordan Cravens of Fort Smith, Gracie Folks of Harrison, Caroline Fredensborg of Roskilde, Denmark, Qassye Hall of Dardanelle, Jacob Smith of Little Rock, Robert Warner of Little Rock and Holly Willmon of Bauxite. Ben Stevens, an alumnus of the ATU music program, will also appear.

“This experience is fun because I love to sing and it gives me something funny to sing about,” said Cravens, music education major.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” features music and lyrics by William Finn, with book by Rachel Sheinkin. It was originally directed on Broadway by James Lapine. The production at ATU is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre international.



For more information contact the Department of Communication and Journalism at (479) 964-0890.