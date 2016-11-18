Public Safety participating in Toys for Tots drive

James Knecht By

With a little more than a month left until Christmas day, the department of public safety is hosting a drive from November through mid-December to collect toys for community children.

The drive is being done through Toys for Tots, a program that collects new toys and delivers them to children in the community. The children come from families who can’t otherwise provide presents for their families.

“There’s nothing worse to me than a kid waking up with nothing under the tree,” Anita Riddley, secretary for the Department of Public Safety, said.

Russellville and Tech community members can bring toys they wish to donate to the Public Safety office, where there is a box located just inside the lobby. The toys are collected each week until the week of Dec. 16. This is the last week to give to Toys for Tots.

“Our box will typically fill up every week,” Joshua McMillian, chief of police, said. “Typically we’ll give about…a truckload or so of toys to the Toys for Tots drive.”

The department has hosted the drive in the past and received an award in 2011 for the most toys given in this area.

“It’s a good opportunity for us to serve the community that we’re charged with protecting,” McMillian said.

[vc_teaser_grid showtype="type1" grid_columns_count="3" summary_length="0" grid_categories="News" grid_teasers_count="3" grid_thumb_size="219x147"]