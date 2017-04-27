‘Project 14’ in full effect: Graphic artists show off their many talents

“Project 14” held its opening reception on Saturday, April 22, in the Norman Hall Art Gallery. The gallery is filled with 14 different student exhibitions, each showcased in their own section.

“This was the pinnacle event for the graphic design students,” Lyn Brands, associate professor of art graphic design, said. “They picked which works they wanted in the exhibit; they were only limited by space.”

The exhibit included “digital art, interactive, web, animation, packaging, digital paintings, type—it’s everything,” Brands said. “This is the fullest it’s ever been.”

The artwork included many different pieces, with the product lines taking up a majority of the floor space, and digital prints taking up much of the wall space. The 14 students that made the pieces include: Shelby Taylor, Colleen Wooten, Carlee Williams, Jackson Schmitt, Lexie Wood, Hanna Bauer, Carter Smith, Deondra Swanigan, Christopher Nam, Zeke Mascuilli, Amanda McCormick, Trang Nguyen, Kimaly Ballard and Santana Foster, with Kimaly Ballard taking home the Senior Recognition Award for graphic design.

“Everyone here is so talented and passionate about what they do,” Ballard said. “I was surprised I won because everyone else is just that qualified.”

Other award winners include: Lauren Keck, Senior Recognition Award for art education and Taylor Garrett, Senior Recognition Award for fine art. The choices came “down to tenths of a degree of points in GPA” after they were reviewed for internships and volunteer work.

“Each individual project for a single class you have thirty plus hours of work,” Ballard said. “Now imagine having to take 15 hours.”

Ballard displayed her paint product line, four digital portraits and four animations during this exhibit, all of which took her a year and a half to complete. Carlee Williams’s exhibit, which took her “a few years” included mostly product lines because “the product lines were more of what my career is focused on,” while Carter Smith, who does “not like packaging (product lines),” focused more on low poly digital prints and it took “this semester” to complete his. Whether they agree or disagreed on what art was best for them, the different art showcased in the exhibit gave examples of the many styles, types and uses of art today.

“Everybody helps everybody else,” Brands said. “ It’s all been a team effort.”

The exhibition offered the artists professional world experience by learning how to run the exhibition from start to finish, including setting up their own work and doing public relations to get the word out. Students reached out to friends to provide music for the event and to local businesses, which donated food for the event.