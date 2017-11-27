PRE-VET CLUB HOSTS CUTEST PET CONTEST

November 27, 2017 Abby Sanders Lifestyle 0

Arkansas Tech University Pre-Vet Club recently concluded their inaugural Cutest Pet Photo Contest on Nov. 15. The contest was conducted through the Arkansas Tech University Department of Agriculture Facebook page on Nov. 1, where students, alumni, and visitors of the page voted on their favorite photos via likes. At the conclusion of the contest, submissions totaled 141 photos, and the top three pets accumulated 799 likes.  Contest submissions came from all over the state of Arkansas, and two entries were submitted from Australia. Third place winner, Lauren McKinstry, is an alumna of the Department of Agriculture Pre-Vet program, and is currently a practicing veterinarian in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The winners of the contest are as follows:

 

1st – Boomer, and his owner Kim Hare Head

1) Boomer

2nd – Moe, and his owner Maddy Sehorn

2) Moe

 

3rd – Finnegan, and his owner Lauren McKinstry

3) Finnegan

 

 

Pre-Vet Club would like to extend a thank you to all who submitted photos and helped to make the contest a success. To stay up to date with Pre-Vet Club activities and events, follow Arkansas Tech Department of Agriculture on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

