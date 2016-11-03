Postseason on the line in final games

The Wonder Boys will start a two-game road trip to close out the 2016 regular season this weekend, as they start by first travelling to Weatherford, Oklahoma, to take on Southwestern Oklahoma at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The Wonder Boys will enter the game touting a 5-4 record, placing them in a fourth place tie in the Great American Conference with Ouachita Baptist and Southeastern Oklahoma State.

While the Wonder Boys are mathematically eliminated from first place in the GAC, the chance for a postseason appearance is a possibility.

Last weekend the Wonder Boys passed conference foe Northwestern Oklahoma in the standings, de- feating them 41-35 on what was Homecoming and Senior Night for Arkansas Tech University.

The Wonder Boys were able to hold on despite blowing what was at once a 21 point lead due to a game-winning 42-yard rushing touchdown by Kristian Thompson with 4:28 left in the game.

It was just a sample of the day Thompson had, as he tallied three touchdowns and rushed for a career-high 145 yards on the ground.