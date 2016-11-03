Postseason on the line in final games

The Wonder Boys will start a two-game road trip to close out the 2016 regular season this weekend, as they start by first travelling to Weatherford, Oklahoma, to take on Southwestern Oklahoma at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The Wonder Boys will enter the game touting a 5-4 record, placing them in a fourth place tie in the Great American Conference with Ouachita Baptist and Southeastern Oklahoma State.
While the Wonder Boys are mathematically eliminated from first place in the GAC, the chance for a postseason appearance is a possibility.
Last weekend the Wonder Boys passed conference foe Northwestern Oklahoma in the standings, de- feating them 41-35 on what was Homecoming and Senior Night for Arkansas Tech University.
The Wonder Boys were able to hold on despite blowing what was at once a 21 point lead due to a game-winning 42-yard rushing touchdown by Kristian Thompson with 4:28 left in the game.
It was just a sample of the day Thompson had, as he tallied three touchdowns and rushed for a career-high 145 yards on the ground.
Jabyes Cross and Joshua Qualls split the quarterback efforts, both registering a touchdown and intercep- tion.
Qualls’ touchdown pass came in the second quarter, as he connected with Henry Wesley on a 62-yard touch- down that pushed the score to 14-0 with 7:38 left in the second quarter.
Cross connected with Justin Bailey on a 49-yard touchdown with 14:50 left in the third quarter, pushing the score to 21-0 for the Wonder Boys.
With 11:57 left in the fourth quarter, Jackob Dean blocked the North- western Oklahoma punt, falling on it in the end zone for a touchdown, which made the score 35-14.
The Wonder Boys defense started the game strong, holding Northwestern Oklahoma scoreless in the first half, the first time an opponent of Northwestern Oklahoma has achieved that this season.
It was the first time the Wonder Boys held an op- ponent scoreless during the first half of play since the season opener against Southern Nazarene, where they won 46-0.
D’Vonta Derricott posted a season-high of 18 tackles, while Seth Culp followed with 11 of his own.
Following the stop in Weatherford, Oklahoma, the Wonder Boys will travel back to Arkansas to close the season against Harding, who currently sits atop the GAC with a 9-0 record.