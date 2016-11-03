Political year in review: a journey to election day

January

•January 6 — Former Governor of New Mexico Gary Johnson formally announces his candidacy for the presidential nomination of the Libertarian Party

February

February 1 — The Iowa Democratic caucus is won by Hillary Clinton

•The Iowa Republican caucus is won by Ted Cruz

•Martin O’Malley formally withdraws his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination

•Mike Huckabee formally withdraws his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination

February 3 — Rand Paul formally withdraws his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination

•Rick Santorum formally withdraws his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination

February 9 — The New Hampshire Republican primary is won by Donald Trump

•The New Hampshire Democratic primary is won by Bernie Sanders

February 10 — Chris Christie formally withdraws his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination

•Carly Fiorina formally withdraws her candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination

February 12 — Jim Gilmore formally withdraws his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination

February 20 — Nevada Democratic caucuses are won by Hillary Clinton

•South Carolina Republican primary is won by Donald Trump

•Jeb Bush formally withdraws his candidacy for the Republican Presidential nomination

February 23 — Nevada Republican caucuses are won by Donald Trump

February 27 — South Carolina Democratic primary is won by Hillary Clinton

March

•March 1 — Super Tuesday

Democratic primaries/caucuses: Alabama Democratic primary won by Hillary Clinton; Arkansas Democratic primary won by Hillary Clinton; Colorado Democratic caucus won by Bernie Sanders; Georgia Democratic primary won by Hillary Clinton; Massachusetts Democratic primary won by Hillary Clinton; Minnesota Democratic caucus won by Bernie Sanders; Oklahoma Democratic primary won by Bernie Sanders; Tennessee Democratic primary won by Hillary Clinton; Texas Democratic primary won by Hillary Clinton; Vermont Democratic primary won by Bernie Sanders; Virginia Democratic primary won by Hillary Clinton;

•Republican primaries/caucuses: Alabama Republican primary won by Donald Trump; Alaska Republican caucus won by Ted Cruz; Arkansas Republican primary won by Donald Trump; Georgia Republican primary won by Donald Trump; Massachusetts Republican primary won by Donald Trump; Minnesota Republican caucus won by Marco Rubio; Oklahoma Republican primary won by Ted Cruz; Tennessee Republican primary won by Donald Trump; Texas Republican primary won by Ted Cruz; Vermont Republican primary won by Donald Trump; Virginia Republican primary won by Donald Trump

March 4 — Ben Carson formally withdraws his candidacy for the Republican Presidential nomination

March 5 — Democratic primaries/caucuses: Kansas Democratic caucus won by Bernie Sanders; Louisana Democratic primary won by Hillary Clinton; Nebraska Democratic caucus won by Bernie Sanders;

•Republican primaries/caucuses: Kansas Republican caucus won by Ted Cruz; Kentucky Republican caucus won by Donald Trump; Louisana Republican primary won by Donald Trump; Maine Republican caucus won by Ted Cruz;

March 6 — Maine Democratic caucus won by Bernie Sanders; Puerto Rico Republican primary won by Marco Rubio

March 8 — Democratic primaries/caucuses: Democratic Michigan primary won by Bernie Sanders; Democratic Mississippi primary won by Hillary Clinton

•Republican primaries/caucuses: Republican Michigan primary won by Donald Trump; Republican Mississippi primary won by Donald Trump; Hawaii Republican caucus won by Donald Trump; Idaho Republican primary won by Ted Cruz

March 10 — Virgin Islands Republican caucus won by Ted Cruz

March 12 — Democratic primaries/caucuses: Northern Marianas Democratic caucus won by Hillary Clinton

•Republican primaries/caucuses: Washington D.C. Republican caucus won by Marco Rubio; Wyoming Republicans’ county conventions are won by Ted Cruz; Guam Republican caucus is held. Ted Cruz is awarded one delegate. The remaining eight delegates are uncommitted, pending a future meeting

March 15 — Democratic primaries/caucuses: Florida Democratic primary won by Hillary Clinton; Illinois Democratic primary won by Hillary Clinton; Missouri Democratic primary won by Hillary Clinton; North Carolina Democratic primary won by Hillary Clinton; Ohio Democratic primary won by Hillary Clinton

•Republican primaries/caucuses: Florida Republican primary won by Donald Trump; Illinois Republican primary won by Donald Trump; Missouri Republican primary won by Donald Trump; North Carolina Republican primary won by Donald Trump; Ohio Republican primary won by John Kasich; Northern Marianas Republican caucus won by Donald Trump;

•Marco Rubio formally withdraws his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination

March 21 — Democrats Abroad primary won by Bernie Sanders

March 22 — Democratic primaries/caucuses: Arizona Democratic primary won by Hillary Clinton; Idaho Democratic caucus won by Bernie Sanders; Utah Democratic caucus won by Bernie Sanders

•Republican primaries/caucuses: Arizona Republican primary won by Donald Trump; Utah Republican caucus won by Ted Cruz; American Samoa Republican caucus is held; Ted Cruz and Donald Trump respectively secure one delegate each, majority of delegates remain uncommitted

March 26 — Democratic caucuses: Washington Democratic caucus won by Bernie Sanders; Alaska Democratic caucus won by Bernie Sanders; Hawaii Democratic caucus won by Bernie Sanders;

March 29 — Republican town hall

April

April 1 — First ever nationally televised Libertarian presidential debate hosted by John Stossel airs on Fox Business Network (Part 1)

April 2 — Delegate count at the North Dakota Republican State Convention is won by Ted Cruz

April 5 — Wisconsin Democratic primary won by Bernie Sanders

•Wisconsin Republican primary won by Ted Cruz

April 8 — Part 2 of first ever nationally televised Libertarian presidential debate hosted by John Stossel airs on Fox Business Network

April 9 — Delegate count of the Colorado Republican convention is won by Ted Cruz

April 19 — New York Democratic primary won by Hillary Clinton

•New York Republican primary won by Donald Trump

April 26 — Democratic primaries/caucuses: Connecticut Democratic primary won by Hillary Clinton; Delaware Democratic primary won by Hillary Clinton; Maryland Democratic primary won by Hillary Clinton; Pennsylvania Democratic primary won by Hillary Clinton; Rhode Island Democratic primary won by Bernie Sanders

•Republican primaries/caucuses: Connecticut Republican primary won by Donald Trump; Delaware Republican primary won by Donald Trump; Maryland Republican primary won by Donald Trump; Pennsylvania Republican primary won by Donald Trump; Rhode Island Republican primary won by Donald Trump

May

May 3 — Indiana Democratic primary won by Bernie Sanders

•Indiana Republican primary won by Donald Trump

•Ted Cruz formally withdraws his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination

May 4 — John Kasich formally withdraws his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination

May 7 — Guam Democratic caucuses won by Hillary Clinton

May 10 — Democratic primaries/caucuses: West Virginia Democratic primary won by Bernie Sanders

•Republican primaries/caucuses: West Virginia Republican primary won by Donald Trump; Nebraska Republican primary won by Donald Trump; May 12 — Second nationally televised Libertarian presidential debate airs on RT America

May 17 — Democratic primaries/caucuses: Kentucky Democratic primary won by Hillary Clinton; Oregon Democratic primary won by Bernie Sanders

•Republican primaries/caucuses: Oregon Republican primary won by Donald Trump

May 24 — Washington Republican primary won by Donald Trump

May 26–30 — The Libertarian National Convention is held in Orlando, Florida. Gary Johnson is chosen as the party’s presidential nominee and William Weld is chosen as the party’s vice presidential nominee

May 26 -Donald Trump passes 1237 pledged delegates, the minimum amount of delegates required to secure the Republican presidential nomination

June

June 4 — Virgin Islands Democratic caucuses won by Hillary Clinton

June 5 — Puerto Rico Democratic caucuses won by Hillary Clinton

June 6 — Hillary Clinton passes 2383 pledged delegates, the minimum amount of delegates required to secure the Democratic presidential nomination

June 7 — Democratic primaries/caucuses: California Democratic primary won by Hillary Clinton; Montana Democratic primary won by Bernie Sanders; New Jersey Democratic primary won by Hillary Clinton; New Mexico Democratic primary won by Hillary Clinton; North Dakota Democratic caucus won by Bernie Sanders; South Dakota Democratic primary won by Hillary Clinton

•Republican primaries/caucuses: California Republican primary won by Donald Trump; Montana Republican primary won by Donald Trump; New Jersey Republican primary won by Donald Trump; New Mexico Republican primary won by Donald Trump; South Dakota Republican primary won by Donald Trump

June 14 — Washington, D.C. Democratic primary won by Hillary Clinton

June 15 — Jill Stein reaches the necessary number of delegates for the Green nomination and becomes presumptive nominee

July

This was a big month for the presidential election – candidates were formally selected, as were their running mates.

July 12 — Bernie Sanders endorses Hillary Clinton

July 18–21 — Republican National Convention is held in Cleveland, Ohio. Donald Trump and Mike Pence are formally nominated for President and Vice President, respectively, by the party’s state delegations

July 21 — Donald Trump formally accepts the Republican nomination

July 25–28 — Democratic National Convention is held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine are formally nominated for President and Vice President, respectively, by the party’s state delegations

July 28 — Hillary Clinton accepts the nomination from the Democratic Party, becoming the first female presidential nominee of a major party in U.S. history

August

August 1 — Green Party presumptive nominee Jill Stein announces Human rights activist Ajamu Baraka as her vice presidential running mate

September

September 26 — First presidential general election debate was held at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York. (The first debate was originally going to be held at Wright State University, but the location was changed due to rising security costs that were being incurred by the school.)

October

October 4 — Only vice presidential general election debate was held at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia.

October 19 — The third and final presidential general election debate was held at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in Paradise, Nevada

