Phone Etiquette

Amber Appleby By

Our phones have become a part of our everyday lives. We use them to keep up with friends and family, as well as get on Facebook, Instagram and other social media sites. We use them as calculators, alarm clocks and as tools to catch that rare Dragonite. They are irrevocably intertwined into our daily lives. But, since we’re on a college campus, phones can also cause some problems. So to make it a little easier for everyone to figure out when they need to use their phone and when they don’t, I have composed a handy Dos and Don’ts list.

Do: use your phone to wake up for class on time; use your phone’s calendar to keep up with assignments and social engagements; use your phone to keep up with friends.

Don’t: use your phone during class. You’re paying to be in this class. Get the most out of your money; use your phone while driving. You could hit someone who walks out in front of you or crash or crash into another car; use your phone while walking to class. If you want to listen to music on your phone, that’s different. Just don’t play a game or scroll Facebook because you never know who you might meet on your way to class; use your phone in the shower. I tried that once. My phone broke and it was sad; use your phone while waiting on class to start; use your phone in a movie. You just paid $8 to watch this movie and you’re going to scroll through a Facebook feed or text bae back? Seriously, it can wait.

Phones can be amazing things. But don’t get so caught up in what’s happening on that little screen that you miss out on everything else.

