Personal bests set in Chile Pepper Festival

The Arkansas Tech Golden Suns cross country team will be competing in the Ozarks Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 8 a.m. in Clarksville.

The Golden Suns are coming off the weekend finishing 16th as a team out of 35 teams competing at the 19th Annual Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville.

Aubre Gilreath, from Rogers, led the Golden Suns and set a personal best time of 18:57, placing 58th out of 290 runners.

Cami Hedstorm, from Bentonville, was the Suns second-best runner with a time of 19:21 and placing 76th.

Also recording a personal best time was Logan Edwards, from Van Buren, who finished third for the Suns, 97th overall, with a time of 19:46.

Halle Gilreath, from Rogers, and Lauryn Doublet, from Arlington, Texas, also recorded career best times, 19:54.2 and 20:25.1, respectively. These were good enough to slide these Golden Suns into the top 130, with Gilreath finishing 105th and Doublet at 130th.

Coming in shortly after Doublet was Mallory Morris, from Gentry, who finished 134th, clocking in at 20:33.1.

Rounding out the Golden Suns was Adrianna Simmons, from Heber Springs. Simmons finished 214th, at 24:37.6.