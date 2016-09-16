Next Coffee with Chief to be October 10

Arkansas Tech students can join the chief of Public Safety for coffee and muffins at 8 a.m. on Monday, October 10 in Baswell Techionery as part of the “Coffee with Chief” event.

An On Track event, students will have the opportunity to ask Chief Josh McMillan questions, learn more about what Public Safety does for campus, as well as learn about vehicle safety.

During Coffee with the Chief, Public Safety will be giving away free items and students can register for a chance to

win a Red hangtag.

Learn more about Public Safety at atu.edu/psafe.

