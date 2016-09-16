News

Next Coffee with Chief to be October 10

By
September 16, 2016 8:11 PM
Cayce Baxter, nursing major from Dardanelle spoke with Chief McMillan at "Coffee with Chief" on Monday. Coffee with Chief is an monthly event and is a part of On Track. Students who missed the event will have another opportunity to visit with the Chief in October

Cayce Baxter, nursing major from Dardanelle spoke with Chief McMillan at “Coffee with Chief” on Monday. Coffee with Chief is an monthly event and is a part of On Track.

Arkansas Tech students can join the chief of Public Safety for coffee and muffins at 8 a.m. on Monday, October 10 in Baswell Techionery as part of the “Coffee with Chief” event.

An On Track event, students will have the opportunity to ask Chief Josh McMillan questions, learn more about what Public Safety does for campus, as well as learn about vehicle safety.

During Coffee with the Chief, Public Safety will be giving away free items and students can register for a chance to
win a Red hangtag.

Learn more about Public Safety at atu.edu/psafe.

 

The Arka Tech
[vc_teaser_grid showtype="type1" grid_columns_count="3" summary_length="0" grid_categories="News" grid_teasers_count="3" grid_thumb_size="219x147"]

Get the latest

News,

Lifestyle

& Sports,

in your inbox every week.

Awesome.