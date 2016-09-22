Nebo Jam concert series begins this weekend

The inaugural Nebo Jam will be this Saturday, Sept. 24. The concert series will host 15 hours of live music from Arkansas artists, showcasing what festival organizers say is a, “really good basis of the whole geography of Arkansas while bringing it together at Mt. Nebo.”

“We’re celebrating the whole state and what the talent has to offer,” said Megan Flores-Carmean, a co-organizer of Nebo Jam. Flores-Carmean, and other Arkansas natives involved in the River Valley music scene, saw Nebo Jam as a way to highlight local artists. While there is Wakarusa and Riverfest, organizers wanted to bring the music home to the River Valley. The overall goal, though, is establishing Arkansan roots.

“We want to keep it local and keep it in Arkansas,” Flores-Carmean said.

Nebo Jam will be held at 11711 Bethel Rd in Dardanelle. Tickets are $20 before concert day and $30 the day of. Tech students can utilize a student discount when they use the promotion code “High5”, this week only.

To find artists, set times and other information, visit nebojam.com.

