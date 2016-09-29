National Public Lands Day at Lake Dardanelle State Park

Students in the Parks and Recreation Club at Tech participated in National Public Lands Day by helping clean up litter at Lake Dardanelle State Park. They arrived at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 and kayaked around the outskirts of the lake, picking up litter and emptying their finds onto a tour boat until lunchtime. A variety of trash was found, including plastic bottles, Styrofoam and a broken buoy.

The clean up was for Tech’s monthly Action Day, which gets students involved in contributing to the community. Nearly 200 volunteers participated in the September Action Day, across the park and the community; the Tech Agriculture Club also picked up litter on Skyline Drive.

“I want to thank everyone who took time out of their Saturday morning to make Russellville an even better place,” Megan Ayres, park interpreter and Tech alumnus, said. “I love seeing our college students investing in the Russellville community and encourage students to find ways to get involved.”

The staff at Lake Dardanelle State Park has been participating in National Public Lands Day for over 16 years.

Ayres said Tech students are always welcome at the park.

