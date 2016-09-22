More than 40 trees are to be replaced

Sierra Murphy By

More than 40 trees have been removed from O Street and behind Chambers Cafeteria to make room for the latest batch of donated trees. Trees on North Glenwood Avenue are also set to be removed.

“Ultimately we’ll have a net gain of trees,” said Brian Lasey, Facilities Maintenance Manager.

The removal is not permanent and is simply a way to make room for the replacement trees.

Robert Condley, campus maintenance supervisor for Tech owned Russellville properties, said installation of the 143 new trees will begin the first week of October.

“We want it done before Homecoming,” Condley said.

Students may have noticed the trees were removed prior to the fall 2016 semester starting; this was for the safety of the students.

“We started due to traffic in those areas,” Lasey said.

When installation of the new crops of trees begins, the installation areas will be roped and fenced off to reduce traffic.

Sierra Murphy

