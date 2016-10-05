Main Street continues downtown development

Ryan Harmon By

Main Street Russellville, an organization working towards growing Russellville, has been helping to revitalize the downtown district since its founding in 1992.

Since then, the organization has continued to grow, and 2016 has been no exception. This year, the Depot Park stage was completed. This project has made it possible for the organization to take their signature events to another level. The stage now includes a lighting system and ample seating for audiences.

The current improvements have already helped to see a growing interest from the community. The last concert of this year’s “Music Downtown at Sundown” series was said to have had anywhere from 2,000-2,500 people in attendance.

cGuire said the Depot Park project gave Russellville the chance to have the town square that it’s never had. Arkansas Tech University has even taken advantage of the park, and McGuire said she’s glad to see students get

involved in the community.

“We’ve been a town with a college for so many years. We’re finally becoming a college town.”

At the center of this is the development of El Paso Avenue, which will help bring the Russellville and Tech communities together, acting like a sort of bridge between the two.

Next year will mark the 25th anniversary of Main Street Russellville, as well as the 100th anniversary of the train depot building, the organization’s home.

McGuire, who’s been with the organization since 1993, said it’s the people and the “can-do spirit” that make Russellville the community that it is.

For more information, visit www.mainstreetrussellville.com.

