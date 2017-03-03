‘Light the night’ a cultural experience

An annual event that celebrates the diversity of the different cultures on campus, Light the Night, will be held March 8 at the Bell Tower starting from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Light the Night is an On Track event that allows students to volunteer to host their home country or culture through traditional foods, activity and decoration.

“This event encourages and gives our international students an opportunity to showcase their native country,” Sabrina Anwar, international student service specialist, said. “It creates a bridge between the international students and domestics students.”

Students are able to celebrate the different cultures with students that have direct ties to them.

“I have noticed that many of the students and people from the community are unaware of the other countries in the world,” Anwar said. “This event will help students and the community learn about other cultures, and their traditions.”

This year’s Light the Night will not only allow students to celebrate the different cultures, but also will be allowing students to help out the Russellville community.

“We have decided to take a collection this year to donate back to our community,” Lindsey Ingmire, assistant director for programming and international student adviser, said. “We are encouraging those that attend to bring canned goods to be donated to a local non-profit called River Valley Food 4 Kids.”

This year not only is International and Multicultural Student Services getting this event ready, but they are collaborating with Dr. Siriporn McDowall’s Event Management class for the Hospitality department.

“The students in her class are taking on this event as their class project,” Ingmire said. “I couldn’t be more excited to show them all that goes into the planning and execution of this event. I hope they’re able to learn something and enjoy it along the way.”

Photos from past Light the Night events: