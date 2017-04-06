Life after the bachelor’s degree

Editorial: ed·i·to·ri·al

Change is a part of life and a part of the transition from college life to life after college. We found that some students aren’t prepared for the job market or for graduate school. Students need to start asking questions to get prepared for life after that bachelor’s degree.

Being prepared for the job market requires more than a degree; of course this does vary from major to major. To obtain more than a degree at college, students need to collect artifacts. We do not mean dusty relics from the long ago past… or do we?

“The future depends on what you do today,” Mahatma Gandhi, civil rights leader and activist, said.

Artifacts for students are: works, essays, reference letters (yes, they can be years old), volunteering, interning or student worker jobs. And that’s just to name a few.

Everything you do at college, if it’s geared toward the job you want or can be used to showcase skills for a job, should be saved both hard copy and online. We recommend getting a web page. But remember: save the artifacts.

Getting involved at college also helps with life beyond college because it teaches you how to manage stress, especially when many things are going on at once. It can also help teach you how much stress you can manage. Learning this skill will vastly help you in deciding what job to get or if you should go to grad school.

For example, if you realize that more than 9 hours of class, while involved in one organization on campus, while working part-time is the max amount of stress you can handle, getting a fast paced, over 40 hour a week job, which requires various stages of multi-tasking with other departments would not be recommended.

You should also consider what this would mean if you went to grad school because grad school is basically like a 40-hour-a-week job, which requires various stages of multitasking with other departments.

“I now see the importance of networking and how much that influences getting a job or getting an interview. I wish I would have participated more in college groups that would have helped with post-graduate job hunting and hiring,” an unnamed millennial said during an interview with Cosmopolitan.

Get involved, especially with organizations that have to do with your major that will help you network.

Connect and network with Alumni. Alumni know the quality of education taught at Arkansas Tech University and understand what you may or may not know. This opens doors for job opportunities, mentoring or even just a professional connection to help you get started somewhere. Believe it or not, professors have connections in the community or can at least recommend a good place to start. Using the people around you to make a better space helps you in return.

“We do not need magic to change the world, we carry all the power we need inside ourselves already: we have the power to imagine better,” J.K. Rowling, British novelist and author of the “Harry Potter series”, said.

Another way for you to make yourself better is to discover your skills while still at college and develop your avenue or niche because trying to figure this out in the real world will cost money and time, neither of which should be wasted.

Discovering your skills in college will help you understand what job path fits you best and provides a better opportunity at successfully finding a job after college or picking the right degree for grad school. Creating an easier path for your future is something we highly recommend.

“Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn’t do than by the ones you did do, so throw off the bowlines, sail away from safe harbor, catch the trade winds in your sails,” Mark Twain, American writer, said.

“Explore, Dream, Discover.”

Lastly, we recommend that you should be willing to try out new and different things. By this we mean for you to go to events, social gatherings or discussions you wouldn’t normally go to. And yes, scheduling your own doctor’s appointments.

This provides you with an alternative outlook, which expands the mind and its understanding of the world, but it also teaches you how to interact with people who think, act and feel differently from you, a valuable skill in any workforce.

We even want you to try new foods, or go to seminars or job fairs because this teaches you to be independent by doing things on your own and helps to establish decision making skills based solely on what you know, which is a skill that has helped many people move up the ladder in a business. Try different things.

We are not saying we have all the answers but we are sharing with everyone the lessons and words of wisdom we have gained over our collective time in college and the life beyond because we are made up of undergrads, grads and professionals and have been at every level. We are trying to get students as prepared as we can make them for life after the degree because it can be rough out here.

“Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life,” Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple Computers, said. “Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your own inner voice. And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition.”