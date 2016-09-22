Library opens recording studio

The second floor of the campus library is already home to the music Lab, which provides students with the tools to experiment with digital music technology. It also houses a large collection of recorded music.

Now, the music lab is offering the Tech community a new resource – a free recording studio.

Lowell Lybarger, music librarian, said there was a demand for a studio on campus since the music lab is not setup for recording.

“The music lab is technically a quiet lab where people compose music and edit sound, but we don’t actually record sound,” Lybarger said. “When the opportunity came to build a small audio recording room, I just jumped at it.”

The studio is equipped with high quality microphones, monitors and a keyboard. Recording software is also available.

“If the basic stuff starts to get too easy for you, we have more complicated stuff, all the way up to Logic Pro.”

Student workers will also be available at all times to help users with their individual needs.

Lybarger said Library Director, Brent Etzel, helped make this possible.

“The audio lab is just one of many changes that he’s made that have helped serve our community much better than in previous years. He’s very excited about this process.”

To reserve a four hour time slot in the audio lab, email Dr. Lybarger at llybarger@atu.edu.

