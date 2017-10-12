Kaepernick’s punishment

Week five in the NFL has just passed and Colin Kaepernick has still not been signed by a team. Is Kaepernick’s skill the reason? Or might he be too much of a distraction to a football team? Aaron Rogers, quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, told CBSSports.com, “I think he should be on a roster right now.” He continued, “I think because of his protests, he’s not.”

Kaepernick isn’t the best quarterback but he is a good player that is capable of making plays. NFL owners are scared to sign him because he may become a distraction. It is a sad thing, but because of his beliefs, Kaepernick may not ever play football again.

Kaepernick may have gotten a second chance if he committed domestic violence like Greg Hardy, who was signed by the Dallas Cowboys afterwards. He may have gotten another chance if he was accused of sexual assault, like Ben Roethlisberger, quarterback for the Pittsburg Steelers.

NFL Hall of Famer, Jim Brown, had an interesting take on Colin Kaepernick. “I want to be in his corner, and I do think, ‘God bless him,’ ” Brown told USAToday.com. “I’m going to give you the real deal: I’m an American. I don’t desecrate my flag and my national anthem. I’m not gonna do anything against the flag and national anthem. I’m going to work within those situations. But this is my country and I’ll work out the problems but I’ll do it in an intelligent manner.” Brown was also an activist during the Civil Rights movement. Brown may not approve of what Kaepernick is doing but times have changed.

If someone does not stand for the flag that does not mean that he or she does not love his country or the people fighting for it. The reason people kneel for the national anthem is to shed light on issues that are being swept under the rug in America. Kaepernick is just using his platform to better America, but he is also being punished for it.