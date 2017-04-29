Joey gets it right, terrifying good read

If you read my review last semester, you know that I did three weeks of Stephen King for Halloween. You also know that it was my first experience with King’s writing and that I really enjoyed the books I read.

So when I was re-watching “Friends” (for the fourth time, judge me) and I noticed that Joey’s favorite book is “The Shining,” I had to read it.

“The Shining” follows the Torrance family as Jack Torrance begins his new job as the winter caretaker of the Overlook Hotel, which is a beautiful old hotel nestled in the mountains of Colorado. The Overlook requires a winter caretaker because the hotel shuts down for the winter months due to the impassable snow.

Jack has a history of alcoholism that has gotten him fired from his teaching job. The Overlook is the Torrance family’s last hope. But the Overlook is hiding dark secrets; dark secrets that could spell the end for the Torrance family.

“The Shining” is told in alternating points of view from Jack to his wife Wendy to their young son Danny. Danny has a special gift, and he can see the sinister forces gathering in the hotel. But would anyone believe a 5-year-old boy?

This novel is one of the ones that made King great, (along with “Carrie” and “’Salem’s Lot) and you can tell he really shows off in this novel.

It packs a punch. It can be cloyingly cliché one chapter, and then absolutely terrifying the next chapter. The reader watches three separate descents into madness, and it’s not something that can easily be cast aside, especially when you see what’s in room 217.

Joey got at least one thing right on “Friends,” “The Shining” is an incredible novel. I literally could not put it down, and I still stay awake half the night terrified because my cat is staring at the door to my bathroom transfixed.