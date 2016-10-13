‘It’s On Us’ national week of action ends

Hannah Coster By

“Take Back the Night,” scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday, will conclude activities for the “It’s On Us” national week of action on the Tech campus.

The week’s activities are designed to raise awareness of sexual assault and to help prevent sexual assault in a university setting, said Kristy Davis, associate dean for student wellness.

Earlier this week, a pledge drive was held in Baz Tech. The pledge drive involves a personal commitment from the signer to help keep men and women safe from sexual assault. That pledge includes a commitment to not be a bystander to the problem but to be part of the solution, Davis added.

“We are all qualified to end sexual assault and change the culture on college campuses,” Davis said.

The pledge drive, she said, focused “on recognizing that non-consensual sex is sexual assault, and we will be dispelling various myths about sexual assault while challenging rape culture.”

“Take Back the Night” will be held today from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Hindsman Bell Tower.

Davis said the event is intended to not only be an educational experience but also to create a safe community setting in support of survivors of sexual assault.

The week’s activities are sponsored by the Health and Wellness Center, Student Services, Office of Affirmative Action and Title IX, the Student Government Association, Alpha Phi Alpha and Sigma Phi Epsilon.

