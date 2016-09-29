Intramurals get students involved

Ricci Logan By

Arkansas Tech has a variety of intramural sports students can get involved in on campus. These sports include basketball, flag football, sand volleyball and softball. Playing intramural sports can be a great way to meet new people, get exercise and improve your college experience.

“I play intramural sports to stay active and compete with other people who aren’t here on an athletic scholarship. It gives students a chance to show their skills and represent where they came from. It gives you an opportunity to have fun and meet people who share similar interest with you,” Curstin Johnson, psychology major from El Dorado, said.

If students want to participate they must create an account at IMLeagues.com and use their Tech ID and email address to sign up. These sports are split up between men and women, or co-rec leagues, and games are scheduled from Sunday through Thursday.

Each sport has rankings. Only the teams ranked in the top 16 will be in a 16-team single elimination tournament to determine the campus champion for that sport. The ranking of team will be determined by sportsmanship, the team’s record and points scored against another team.

Tech has a couple of sports that one might be interested in. If you like billiards, commonly known as pool, you can sign up for men’s singles and women’s singles tournaments. Registration begins Oct. 3 and ends Oct. 25 at midnight.

Three on three basketball men’s and women’s registration also opens on Oct. 3 and ends Oct. 25. Finally, intramurals basketball starts Nov. 1 and ends Nov. 29.

