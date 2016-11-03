House and Senate: differences, what they do

The presidential elections usually take the bulk of the attention when election season roles around, but stu- dents are encouraged to recognize the other facets of government that are instrumental in the country’s day to day functions. The House of Representatives and the Senate are two of those facets.

Both of them are the two parts of Congress and are instrumental and when it comes to reviewing bills (new proposed laws), writing laws and passing laws. Both parts can also play a role in the election process as well.

In the United States there are a total of 435 House of Representative members. The amount of representa- tives per state depends on that state’s population. In the state of Arkansas there are four total. In the Senate, there are a total of 100 senators, and there are two allotted for each state.

As to what legislative role the House of Representatives plays, according to www.house.gov, “the U.S. House of Representatives makes and passes federal laws.” Members also “…offer amendments and serve on committees.”

Senators play a role similar to those in the House of Representatives.

According to www.senate.gov, “senators, along with members of the House of Representatives, propose, author and vote on federal legislation that touches upon all aspects of U.S. domestic and foreign policy.” What’s more, “senators provide advice and consent on executive nominations and treaties and conduct oversight of all branches of the federal government.”