Homecoming sign up deadlines

Claudia Young By

Homecoming Week 2016 falls on Oct. 24-29. There are currently three ways for students to get involved, but they must sign up online.

Registered Student Organizations and Resident Halls have the opportunity to show their spirit at the Homecoming Pep Rally. The group with the most energy and enthusiasm will win a three-foot-tall, green and gold spirit stick.

RSOs and Resident Halls can also create signs for the annual sign competition. Groups must paint a mural of their interpretation of the Homecoming theme, “Beat the Rangers.” First place will win $500, second place $300 and third place $100. Prizes will be deposited into the winning group’s agency account. For more information, visit theLink.

Finally, all students can nominate fellow students for the 2016 Homecoming Queen.

The deadline to sign up for all three opportunities is on Oct. 4 at 5 p.m. All forms can be found at www.thelink.atu.edu/organization/homecoming/availableforms.

