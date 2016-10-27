Homecoming 2016

Tech has been gearing up for the Homecoming game, this Saturday at 2 p.m., by having campuswide events all week.

The events started with the pep rally at Thone Stadium on Monday. Homecoming court was announced and the residence halls competed for the coveted spirit stick.

Tech students were also invited to help cheer the Golden Suns volleyball team on as they went up against Lyon College on Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday evening, students watched contestants compete in Tech Idol.

On Wednesday, Tech students got to enjoy free food, music, play games and had opportunities to win giveaways at Party at the Tower.

Thursday students are invited to come out to Play Unified at the Bell Tower. Students are given the opportunity to play games with Special Olympic athletes. The event will be held from 4-6 p.m.

Thursday night, SAB is hosting their annual Big Money Bingo! game in Tucker Coliseum. Prizes will range from gift cards, TVs and iPads. Big Money Bingo! starts at 8 p.m.

Tech Idol will come to an end on Friday night at 8 p.m. in Tucker Coliseum. One of the final contestants will be named as Tech Idol 2016.

Game day will begin with a ribbon cutting for a new “paperless classroom suite” in Crabaugh. The ribbon cutting begins at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. After the ribbon cutting, the celebration will move to Centennial Plaza for cake and fellowship before the game.

Another event scheduled before the game for Tech students is another Party at the Plaza. Students are invited to head out to Centennial plaza before the game to enjoy the pre-game atmosphere at 12 p.m. The Arkansas Tech Wonder Boys will be playing Northwestern Oklahoma University. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Thone Stadium. A homecoming celebration is scheduled for halftime of the game.

