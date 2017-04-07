Holi Festival

Tulsi Patel, graduate student from Morrilton, celebrates Holi as a connection to her culture in India.
Elijah Moreno coates his girlfriend in green powder to honor her traditions from India and enjoy in the fun.
Mariah Latting, agricultural business major from Benton, won’t let any powder go to waste, dumping the remains on her friends.
Dyed water, water shooting tubes and buckets of water were provided and offered a way to cool off during the warm day.
Four boxes of 25 pounds worth of powder, in pink, orange, blue and green, were used for the event.
Students from Tech did a kick-off style toss of powder to unify all who participated in the event
Colored water was another option during the event giving students a chance to cool off while still maintaining the spirit of the event.
Amber is Managing Editor for the 2015-2016 school year.