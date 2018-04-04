Holi Festival Postponement

Due to poor weather, the annual Holi Festival hosted by International Student Services was postponed until Wednesday, April 4.

The Holi Festival is a famous Indian Holiday celebrated in India and Nepal. It is known as the “festival of colors,” in which you can fling colored power upon each other.

The Hindu Holi Festival originates from mythical belief of the tale of Holika, a female demon and the sister of the demon. The moral of the story is that good always triumphs over evil.

Ravi Kiran Narendravarapu, who is pursuing his master’s in informational technology, from India said, “There is no direct relation between using colors on Holi because it’s like you add happiness to your life. People say add color to your life, that’s how it came.” It is sort of like how resurrection Sunday and Easter have nothing to do with each another.

International Student Services sponsors multiple international events for international students as well as American students. The goal is to educate students on different cultures. Graduate assistant, Grishma Khatri, pursuing her masters in Sociology said, “The festival is pretty successful depending upon the weather, if it permits. We’ve got good response to where we’ve got like 30-50 sometimes.”

As far as future events go, the biggest event the international student’s services department will have for the spring semester is Light the Night. It will take place Wednesday, April 11 at Hindsman Bell Tower. This event will feature many different cultures. Different booths will be setup, food will be available for tasting and actives will be offered.

For additional information about the International Student Services department and events, you can contact International Student Services at 479-964-0832 or IMSSO@atu.edu If you’d like to speak with someone face to face you can locate a representative in the Diversity and Inclusion office Rm 229.