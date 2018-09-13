Hispanic Heritage month kicks off at Tech

The Arkansas Tech University Department of Diversity and Inclusion will conduct a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration on campus today.

The DDI has invited the campus to the event celebrating the kickoff of Hispanic Heritage Month, which will be held from Saturday, Sept. 15 until Monday, Oct. 15.

Hispanic Heritage Month is utilized to recognize the contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans by celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens with Hispanic and Latino American ancestors.

Interested participants will be provided with the opportunity to meet and visit with various Hispanic student organizations.

Members of each organization will be present to personally tell their story and provide a glimpse into the Hispanic culture.

The event will also include a musical performance by a student mariachi band.

This year’s celebration will take place from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

The 2018 Hispanic Heritage Month kickoff event is sponsored by the Department of Diversity and Inclusion, and is registered as a Global Focus track for OnTrack.

Other events this month will include a keynote speaker and an event entitled Minorities in the Workplace, which will include “workplace concerns for minorities and various success stories with a special focus given to Hispanics in the workplace,” according to the event posting on TheLink.