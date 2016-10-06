Henderson State drops Arkansas Tech to 2-3

The Wonder Boys (2-3) battled the Henderson State Reddies (5-0) last Saturday, losing the game 27-21 on Family Day weekend.

Jaybes Cross, from Riveria Beach, Florida, completed 15 out of 19 passes for 184 yards and one touchdown. Bryan Allen, from Forrest City, had a solid day on the ground rushing for 97-yards and D’Vonta Derricott, from Richmond, Virginia, had 11 tackles.

Both teams came out hot during their first series. Evan Lassiter of Henderson State hooked up with Al Lasker on five yard pass for a touchdown. Tech answered right back with a three-yard touchdown reception from Kristian Tompson, from Dardanelle, to Chris Eastburn, from Pearcy.

Tech would make Henderson State settle for a field goal making the score 10-7 in the first quarter as Henderson State took the lead. Tech’s next possession would be cut short on Josh Davis’ interception that was returned for 28-yards to Tech’s own 27-yard line. Henderson State scored again in 4 plays, the touchdown coming from an 11-yard pass by Lassiter with 13:48 to go in the second quarter.

Tech continued to struggle on offense as they went three and out on their next drive, giving the ball back to Henderson State. Henderson State took advantage and drove down the field again to Tech’s 25 before settling for another field goal with 8:01 left before half time.

Coming out at half-time Henderson State continued to control the game. The Reddies hit Tech with a big 55-yard pass to set up a three-yard touchdown pass. With their backs up against the wall, Tech drove down the field getting to the Reddies four-yard line. The Wonder Boys were unable to capitalize on their opportunity and were forced to settle with a field goal.

On Henderson State’s next drive, Tech would stop them, forcing a three-and-out to get the ball back. Tech showed signs of life late in the fourth quarter, with 1:23 remaining Cross connected with J.V. Davis, from Benton, on a 31-yard touchdown pass, pushing the score to 27-20, with Tech still down seven points.

Tech would try an onside kick but Henderson State recovered the ball and would run the clock out, sealing the victory for the Reddies.

The Wonder Boys will be on the road next week to face Ouachita Baptist. The game will be at Cliff Harris Stadium and will start at 1 p.m.

