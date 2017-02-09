Gum goes deep twice in season openers

The Arkansas Tech Golden Suns will head to Bentonville this weekend to partake in the Arkansas-Monticello Division II Softball Challenge. Their first matchup is against the Northwest Missouri Bearcats on Friday, February 11, at 11 a.m.

The Golden Suns opened their 2017 season last week in Durant, Oklahoma, in the Southeastern Oklahoma Regional Tournament. The Golden Suns left the tournament with a winning record, winners of three out of four.

The opening game of the season took place last Friday against the Central Missouri Mules and featured late-inning heroics by the Golden Suns to secure the victory, with a final of 2-1.

The Golden Suns were blanked in the game until the final inning, when Megan Goodnight, from Cabot, tied the game at one on a solo home run.

Cara Tolar, from San Antonio, Texas, made her presence immediately felt by the Golden Suns, as she hit an RBI-single to give the Golden Suns the lead.

Morgan Vaughan, from Bella Vista, closed the door for the victory.

The day was not over for Vaughan, or the Golden Suns, as they took on the Emporia State Hornets shortly after the first game.

Vaughan led the team to a 3-1 victory, throwing a complete game and striking out four.

Jalissa Gum, from Red Rock, Oklahoma, picked up where she left off last season and notched her first home run of the season in the fourth inning, making the score 2-1.

Sarah Coronado, from Frisco, Texas, helped manufacture a run for the Golden Suns in the fifth inning, pushing the score to 3-1, which would hold to be the final.

The Golden Suns split the Saturday games, opening with a loss against the St. Mary’s Rattlers, with a score of 7-3.

Gum made it through the first six innings of the game without surrendering a run; however, the seventh and eighth innings were unkind, as she allowed 5 total runs in the two innings combined.

However, Gum would make up for the poor outing, by going 3-4 with five RBIs in game two against the Midwestern State Mustangs, leading the Golden Suns to a 8-4 win.

Tolar also had a nice game from behind the plate, going 2-3 with 3 RBIs and 2 runs scored.

Vaughan picked up her second save of the season in the win.