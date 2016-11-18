Greenhouse poinsettia sale

Students from the Arkansas Tech University Department of Agriculture will put their fall semester work on display during a poinsettia sale at the Arkansas Tech Greenhouses on Thursday, Dec. 1, and Friday, Dec. 2.

Poinsettias will be available for purchase from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. Proceeds from the sale will be used by the Arkansas Tech Department of Agriculture to purchase greenhouse plants and supplies.

Dr. Jim Collins, professor of agriculture, is in his 34th and final year overseeing the poinsettia sale. He will retire at the end of the 2016-17 academic year.

“Along with our usual reds and pinks, we also have several newer cultivars, including the speckled Jingle Bells and the Winter Rose,” said Collins.

The Arkansas Tech Greenhouses are located on the north end of the Russellville campus near the Facilities Management offices. There will be signs on the days of the sale to direct shoppers to the greenhouses.

For more information about the poinsettia sale, call (479) 968-0251.

