Greek organizations involved, give back

Arkansas Tech boasts a wide variety of fraternities and sororities for students to join. Tech

is host to chapters of Alpha Gamma Rho; Alpha Phi Alpha; Alpha Tau Omega; Delta Zeta; Kappa Alpha; Kappa Sigma; Omega Psi Phi; Phi Lambda Chi; Phi Mu; Pi Kappa Alpha; Sigma Phi Epsilon; Sigma Pi; Zeta Phi Beta; and Zeta Tau Alpha. And here at Tech, philanthropy is one of the main focuses of Greek Life organizations.

“Most of the fraternities and sororities support a national philanthropy project and many also support a local philanthropy cause,” said Megan Edmonds, coordinator of Greek Life.

Edmonds also outlined the various causes the fraternities and sororities support.

Alpha Gamma Rho supports Farm-Aid, an organization that “works year-round to build a system of agriculture that values family farmers, good food, soil and water, and strong communities.” Alpha Tau Omega supports St. Jude Children’s Hospital, the leader in childhood cancer and illness research. Phi Mu supports the Children’s Miracle Network, the national organization dedicated to the funding of children’s hospitals and healthcare services. Pi Kappa Alpha and Sigma Phi Epsilon support Big Brothers Big Sisters, an organization dedicated to “[helping] children realize their potential and build their futures” through “meaningful, monitored matches” between the adult volunteers and the children in the program. Delta Zeta has dedicated speech and hearing as their national philanthropy. Zeta Tau Alpha chose to focus on breast cancer awareness and education.