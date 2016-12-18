Greek organizations involved, give back

Arkansas Tech boasts a wide variety of fraternities and sororities for students to join. Tech
is host to chapters of Alpha Gamma Rho; Alpha Phi Alpha; Alpha Tau Omega; Delta Zeta; Kappa Alpha; Kappa Sigma; Omega Psi Phi; Phi Lambda Chi; Phi Mu; Pi Kappa Alpha; Sigma Phi Epsilon; Sigma Pi; Zeta Phi Beta; and Zeta Tau Alpha. And here at Tech, philanthropy is one of the main focuses of Greek Life organizations.
“Most of the fraternities and sororities support a national philanthropy project and many also support a local philanthropy cause,” said Megan Edmonds, coordinator of Greek Life.
Edmonds also outlined the various causes the fraternities and sororities support.
Alpha Gamma Rho supports Farm-Aid, an organization that “works year-round to build a system of agriculture that values family farmers, good food, soil and water, and strong communities.” Alpha Tau Omega supports St. Jude Children’s Hospital, the leader in childhood cancer and illness research. Phi Mu supports the Children’s Miracle Network, the national organization dedicated to the funding of children’s hospitals and healthcare services. Pi Kappa Alpha and Sigma Phi Epsilon support Big Brothers Big Sisters, an organization dedicated to “[helping] children realize their potential and build their futures” through “meaningful, monitored matches” between the adult volunteers and the children in the program. Delta Zeta has dedicated speech and hearing as their national philanthropy. Zeta Tau Alpha chose to focus on breast cancer awareness and education.
Two Tech fraternities also support organizations members before them had a hand
in founding. Kappa Sigma founded the Military Heroes Campaign, a campaign that “honors and aids thousands of military veterans and their fami- lies in communities throughout the U.S. and Canada.” Sigma Pi founded the Chana foundation, a Donate Life partnership that encourages members and students to save lives by being an organ donor.
In contrast to the focus on fundraising for outside organizations, Arkansas Tech also boasts ten different service fraternities. Service fraternities focus on community service and other volunteer work, and the betterment of their members through improving their skills and relationships.
Other service fraternities are the Nu Alpha Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated, the Phi Theta Chapter of Alpha Phi Omega, the Coalition of Gentlemen, the Omega Chapter of Delta Sigma Omicron, Kappa Kappa Psi, Phi Mu Alpha (also known as Sinfonia), Phi Mu Fraternity and Tau Beta Sigma.
Students who wish to get involved or find out more about Greek Life can contact the Department of Diversity and Inclusion.