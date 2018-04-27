Graduation: The scariest, most exciting time of year

There is some basic information that will be helpful to all graduates and their families. Each student should attend the ceremony that corresponds with the department their degree is with.

The schedule for the 2018 commencement ceremonies are as follows: May 10 at 7:00 p.m. is for the Ozark Campus and May 11 at 7:00 p.m. is for the graduate college.

For undergraduates, the ceremonies begin May 12 at 10 a.m. with the College of Business and College of Health and Natural Sciences starting the day off. This ceremony is followed by the 2:00 p.m. ceremony, which features the College of Engineering and Applied Sciences and the College of E-Tech. The 6 p.m. ceremony will have the College of Arts and Humanities and all Associate degrees.

To participate, all graduates must attend graduation unless a written petition is sent in to the Office of Academic Affairs.

The graduation checklist also includes making sure there are no holds on your account, purchasing academic regalia from the bookstore, picking up a name card, diploma and academic honor chords.

For the day of the ceremony, all graduates should strive to arrive at least 30 minutes before the start of the graduation. Women should wear either dark slacks or a dress and men should wear dark trousers, white shirt and dark shoes (no sandals). Students are allowed to decorate their caps and wear them proudly at graduation.

All ceremonies are live streamed and will be available through the website. All graduates are expected to stay for the entirety of graduation unless of an of emergency. Pictures will be taken while at each ceremony and will be available for purchase if desired.