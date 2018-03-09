Goodnight solidifies wins

THE ARKA TECH ARCHIVES The Golden Suns come out of the weekend where they picked up three wins in the “We’ll weather the weather whatever the weather” Classic.

The Golden Suns will host Henderson State in a four game conference next weekend. The series will begin with a doubleheader at 3 p.m. on March 9.

The Golden Suns earned two wins over Ouachita Baptist this past Sunday, wining 4-1 and 6-3

Megan Goodnight, from Cabot, pitched all seven innings only giving up just one run in game one. She added her fifth save of season in game two.

SCORING PLAYS
Game One

Tech 5th – Ashton Sangster from Van Buren singled to center field, RBI, advanced to third on the throw; Gaby Vasquez from Lewisville, Texas scored. (Tech 1, OBU 0)

OBU 6th – Tobi Finley doubled down the lf line, RBI; H. Ryburn scored. (Tech 1, OBU 1)

Tech 7th – Sangster reached on an error by 3b, RBI; Vasquez scored, unearned. (Tech 2, OBU 1)

Tech 7th – Sydnie Henson from Greenwood singled, RBI, advanced to second on the throw; Sangster scored, unearned. (Tech 3, OBU 1)

Tech 7th – Bailey Bunch from Mena doubled down the lf line, RBI; Henson scored, unearned. (Tech 4, OBU 1)

SCORING PLAYS
Game Two

OBU 1st – G. Gonzalez reached on an error by ss, RBI; Kelly Powell scored, unearned (OBU 1, Tech 0)

Tech 4th – G. Vasquez doubled, RBI; P. Loredo scored, unearned. (OBU 1, Tech 1)

Tech 7th – Hayley Womack from Bixby, Oklahoma singled up the middle, RBI, advanced to second on the throw; Sangster advanced to third; Sarah Coronado from Frisco, Texas scored; Alex

Boulanger from Eureka, Kansas scored. (Tech 3, OBU 1)

Tech 7th – Paige Mendoza from Fort Smith singled to right field, RBI, advanced to second on the throw; Ashely Landry from Krum, Texas scored; A. Sangster scored. (Tech 5, OBU 1)

Tech 7th – Paty Loredo from Forth Worth, Texas doubled to right center, RBI; A. Maeder scored. (Tech 6, OBU 1)

OBU 7th – G. Gonzalez hit by pitch, RBI; S. Johnson advanced to second; S. Precure advanced to third; Kelly Powell scored, unearned. (Tech 6, OBU 2)

OBU 7th – N. Jackson singled down the lf line, RBI; G. Gonzalez advanced to second; S. Johnson advanced to third; S. Precure scored, unearned. (Tech 6, OBU 3)

