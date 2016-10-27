Golden Suns XC finish 7th in GAC

Golden Suns Cross Country competed in the 2016 Great American Conference Championship last Saturday at the Sil- verado Golf Course in Durant, Oklahoma, and placed 7th out of eleven teams.

Cami Hedstrom, from Bentonville, finished first for the Golden Suns, finish- ing 36th and placing 28th, with a time of 20:05.4.

Finishing second for the Golden Suns was Megan Bradley, from Springdale, who posted a personal best at 20:16.2, finish- ing 43rd, and placing 32nd.

Shannon McLaughlin, from Convoy, Ireland, and Amy Riera, from Southlake, Texas, were the other Golden Suns to place in the top 40, placing.

The Golden Suns will take a break for a couple of weeks in preparation of the NCAA Central Region in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Nov. 5.