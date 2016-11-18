Golden Suns win big in season opener

The Golden Suns defeated Lane College last weekend, 81-51. Leading the scoring for the Golden Suns was Cheyenne North, of Gallatin, Tennessee. North scored 13 points. Brianna Williams, of Dallas, Texas, and Ryann Goodsell, of Springdale, both scored 12 points each.

The Golden Suns came out hot in the first three minutes of the game, going on a 7-0 run. Tech would soon push their lead to 17-7 with 2:09 to play in the first quarter.

The Golden Suns would continue their success in the second quarter by extending their lead 41-21 with 50 seconds left before half time.

Tech scored the first points coming out at half time. Lane College would continue to struggle to cut into the lead. After three quarters, Tech led by 31, with a score of 60-29.