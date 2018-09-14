Golden Suns take fifth in UCA challenge

The Golden Suns finished fifth at the Central Arkansas cross country challenge race in Conway.
The Golden Suns will travel to Joplin, Missouri, this Saturday to compete in the Southern Stampede race at 8 a.m.
The Golden Suns scored a team score with 130 points in the race. Aubre Gilreath, from Rogers, led the team finishing twentieth overall with a time of 20:55.09. Close behind her also placing in the top-25 Halle Gilreath, from Rogers, finished with a time of 21:11.02 at twenty-fourth place.
Maddy Hubbard placed thirty-eighth with a time of 22:43.52, while Astrid Christensen and Megan Bradley finished forty-fourth and fourty-eighth with times of 22:59.9 and 23:08.85.