Golden Suns take fifth in UCA challenge

September 14, 2018 Noah Delashaw Cross Country, Sports, Uncategorized 0

The Golden Suns fin­ished fifth at the Central Arkansas cross country challenge race in Conway.

The Golden Suns will travel to Joplin, Missouri, this Saturday to compete in the Southern Stampede race at 8 a.m.

The Golden Suns scored a team score with 130 points in the race. Au­bre Gilreath, from Rogers, led the team finishing twen­tieth overall with a time of 20:55.09. Close behind her also placing in the top-25 Halle Gilreath, from Rog­ers, finished with a time of 21:11.02 at twenty-fourth place.

Maddy Hubbard placed thirty-eighth with a time of 22:43.52, while Astrid Christensen and Megan Bradley finished for­ty-fourth and fourty-eighth with times of 22:59.9 and 23:08.85.

Noah Delashaw
My name is Noah Delashaw I am a Junior from North Little Rock, Arkansas. I am a Broadcast Journalism Major with a minor in social media. One of my favorite things is sports and I really enjoy watching and playing Football, Basketball, Soccer and just about anything else. I also enjoy music and I use music as an escape from the world around me. E-mail: ndelashaw@gmail.com

