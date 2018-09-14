Golden Suns take fifth in UCA challenge

The Golden Suns fin­ished fifth at the Central Arkansas cross country challenge race in Conway.

The Golden Suns will travel to Joplin, Missouri, this Saturday to compete in the Southern Stampede race at 8 a.m.

The Golden Suns scored a team score with 130 points in the race. Au­bre Gilreath, from Rogers, led the team finishing twen­tieth overall with a time of 20:55.09. Close behind her also placing in the top-25 Halle Gilreath, from Rog­ers, finished with a time of 21:11.02 at twenty-fourth place.

Maddy Hubbard placed thirty-eighth with a time of 22:43.52, while Astrid Christensen and Megan Bradley finished for­ty-fourth and fourty-eighth with times of 22:59.9 and 23:08.85.