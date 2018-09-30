Golden Suns take 36th at Chile Pepper

The Golden Suns placed 36th out of 45 teams last weekend at the 30th annual Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville. The Golden Suns will host the next race here at Arkansas Tech for the Arkansas Tech Invita- tional this Saturday. The Golden Suns finished with 986 points and a team time of 1:45:21. The Golden Suns finished with the fastest time this season. Aubre Gilreath, from Rogers, led the team, finishing with a time of 19:38.5 placing 145th out of 398 runners. Halle Gilreath, from Rogers, finished second with a time 20:01.6 and finished 178th overall. Megan Bradley, from Springdale, finished with a season-best time of 21:23.5. The Golden Suns will take to the course again this Saturday at 8 a.m. here at Tech in the

Arkansas Tech Invitational. On Oct. 13, the Suns will run in the Little Rock Invitational, hosted by UA-Little Rock.