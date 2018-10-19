Golden Suns sweep the weekend

October 19, 2018 Daniel Turner Sports, Volleyball 0



The Golden Suns won both of their matches last weekend against Oklahoma Baptist and Southern Nazarene at Tucker Coliseum. The Suns defeated the Lady Bisons three sets to zero last Friday.

They were led offensively by Russellville native Hunter Eshnaur with 18 kills and a .306 hitting percentage. Also, on the offensive side Emily Acker, of Denton, Texas, had a career high 44 assists in the match sweep.

Defensively the Suns were led by Russellville native Mere­dith Darnell who had 20 digs in the match.

Saturday was much the same. The Suns swept the Crimson Storm 3 sets to 0. Eshnaur again led the offen­sive attack with a team high 14 kills and contributed 11 digs on the defen­sive side.

Mackenzie Eford, of Glendale, Wisconsin, also had 11 kills, which was second highest on the team in the match. Acker followed up her 44 assists game with another great performance offensively with 39 assists in this match.

Darnell had another dou­ble-digit game, recording 14 digs in this match.

This sweep improves the Suns’ record to 15-8 overall and 8-3 in GAC play, which puts them two games behind Hard­ing, the conference leader.

Three of the Suns’ last five regular season games are against teams that are in the top 3 in the GAC standings. That starts with tonight’s match in Arkadelphia against Henderson State. First serve for this match is at 6:30 p.m.

If you are not able to get out to this match, live statistics and live video will be provided on the Henderson State athletics page.

