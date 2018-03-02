Golden Suns sweep past Northwestern Oklahoma

The Golden Suns had successful regular season, now they will enter in the 2018 Great American Championship tournament as the number two seed, facing off against number seven seed East Central on Thursday, March 1. Tipoff is set for 2:15 p.m.

The Golden Suns closed out the regular season strong this past weekend against the Arkansas- Monticello Cotton Blossoms.

In the opening minutes of the game both teams traded baskets. The score was 8-8 with 5:11 to play in the first quarter.

The Golden Suns would out score the Cotton Blossoms 8-7 down the stretch to take a 16-15 lead after the first quarter. The Cotton Blossoms hit a three-pointer to take a 17-16 lead.

The Golden Suns started to build some momentum, closing second quarter on a 16-8. Going into halftime the golden suns were up by nine 41-32.

The Golden Suns shot 57.1 percent from the floor in first half.

The Cotton Blossoms hit six three-pointers and forced eleven turnovers to keep the game close.

In the second half the Golden Suns came out focused and took double digit lead 43-32. The Golden Suns would eventually extended their lead by 23 after Kylie Ladd from Ozarks made a layup. In the fourth quarter Golden Suns were on top 71-44 and would go on to win this game 91-66.

The Golden Suns shot a red hot 63.0 percent from the field which is a season-high and the third highest in Great American Conference history. The highest field goal percentage Tech has posted in a game came against Christian Brothers on Nov. 22 of the 2011-12 season when the Golden Suns netted 63.8