Golden Suns split series with Mule Riders

The Arkansas Tech Golden Suns softball team split a series with the Southern Arkansas Mule Riders last weekend. The Golden Suns will take on the Southwestern Oklahoma Bulldogs Friday, April 28, at Chartwells. The first pitch will be at 3 p.m.

The Golden Suns, 32- 20 and 26-14 in Great American Conference play, will take on the Bulldogs, 18-30 and 12- 26 in GAC play.

The Golden Suns remain in fourth in the GAC standings after last weekend’s series split. The Bulldogs sit at the bottom of the GAC after a series loss to the Ouachita Baptist Tigers last weekend.

The Golden Suns lost the first two games to the Mule Riders, 2-0 and 9-2. Gaby Vasquez, from Lewisville, Texas, reached base each bat going for 2-for-2. Jalissa Gum, from Red Rock, Oklahoma, suffered the loss allowing two runs in six innings of work.

In game two, Ashley Landry, from Krum, Texas, went 3-for-4 in the loss. Cara Tolar, from San Antonio, Texas, allowed eight runs in five innings of work. Tolar also allowed 10 hits and three walks.

The Golden Suns bounced back and won the remaining two games to split the series.

The Golden Suns won the first game 5-0. Megan Goodnight, from Cabot, had three hits in the win while Vasquez, Landry, Tolar, and Gum each had two hits. Gum allowed three hits and walked six.

In the final game the Golden Suns won 3-2. Vasquez and Tolar both had two hits in the win. Gum allowed two runs and seven hits while pitching seven innings.