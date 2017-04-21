Golden Suns set for GAC tournament

The Arkansas Tech Golden Suns will open Great American Conference tournament play Thursday, April 20, in Bentonville. The Golden Suns are coming off a loss last Friday to the Oklahoma Baptist Bisons, with a final of 7-2.

Vandella Suico, from Woodlands, Texas, and Heleigh Long, from Rogers, picked up a win the No.3 doubles match, 8-5, to tie the match up.

Annabel Rowlands, from Wigan, England, and Kami Ward, from Hot Springs, gave the Suns a 2-1 lead in the No.2 doubles match.

The Golden Suns struggled to answer a strong Bison team, 18-3, 3-1 in the Great American Conference play, dropping all of the singles matches to take a 7-2 victory.

SINGLES COMPETITION

Roxanne Van Rensburg (OKBU) def. Macarena Sedano Acosta (Tech) 6-3, 6-0

Olivia Charvat (OKBU) def. Teresa Sanchez (Tech) 6-3, 6-0

Kim Moosbacher (OKBU) def. Kami Ward (Tech) 6-3, 6-1

Madeleine Boepple (OKBU) def. Annabel Rowlands (Tech) 7-5, 6-4

Alex Bowers (OKBU) def. Haeleigh Long (Tech) 6-3, 6-3

Caroline Abbe (OKBU) def. Vandella Suico (Tech) 6-2, 5-2, retired

DOUBLES COMPETITION

Roxanne Van Rensburg/Kim Moosbacher (OKBU) def. Macarena Sedano Acosta/Teresa Sanchez (Tech) 8-0

Annabel Rowlands/Kami Ward (Tech) def. Olivia Charvat/Madeleine Boepple (OKBU) 8-6

Haeleigh Long/Vandella Suico (Tech) def. Alex Bowers/Caroline Abbe (OKBU) 8-5