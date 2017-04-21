Golden Suns set for final spring road trip

The Arkansas Tech Golden Suns softball team split the series, 2-2, against the Arkansas Monticello Boll Weevils last weekend. The Golden Suns, 29-17 and 23-11 in Great American Conference play, will travel to Magnolia to take on the Southern Arkansas Mule Riders, 35-11 and 25-9 in GAC play, in a fourgame series, starting on Friday, April 21, with first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m. Golden Suns sit at fourth in the conference standings while the Mule Riders sit at second.

The Golden Suns won the first two games of the series, 2-1 and 1-0, against the Boll Weevils. Jalissa Gum, from Red Rock, Oklahoma, pitched 12 innings, allowing one earned run on five hits, fanning 17 and walking three. Janie Knowles, from Celina, Texas, and Sarah LaChance, from McKinney, Texas, both got two hits in the first game. Cara Tolar, from San Antonio, Texas, had a three-hit shutout, walking none and striking out six. Bailey Shaffer, from Guthrie, Oklahoma, collected a pair of hits in the win.

The Golden Suns dropped the final two games of the series, 4-1 and 3-2. Gum allowed two runs after allowing two hits in three innings of work. Knowles had two hits in the loss. In the final game, Tolar suffered the loss after allowing six hits in 4 innings allowing three runs. Gum pitched for 2 innings of relief while getting four strikeouts.